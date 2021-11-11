Memorial trees planted at Seymour Lake Park

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

30 new somerset maple trees were planted in Seymour Lake Township Park on Tuesday, Nov. 2 as part of the memorial maples program.

The new trees bring the total number of maples in the park up to about 120, expanding the memorial program into the back of the park.

The Memorial Maples Tree Program began in 2018 “to provide families the opportunity to plant memorial trees for their loved ones in Seymour Lake Township Park,” according to an Oxford Township Parks & Recreation document.

“People can buy [a tree] for $300,” Ron Davis, director of parks & recreation, said. “We do a sandblasted stone with the person’s name in it in memory of … We plant them, maintain them and take care of them. It’s just a way to beauty the park.”

Stones take about two weeks to be cut and set in place.

Each of the new trees have yet to be sold. Interested parties can contact the parks & recreation office at Seymour Lake park for more information about how to buy a memorial maple or download the application at https://oxparkrec.org/seymour-lake-township-park/.