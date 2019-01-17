Memories of the way we weren’t

Oxford Middle School’s drama club is offering a cure for the winter blues.

Students will bring “That’s Not How I Remember It” to the stage of the high school’s performing arts center on Thursday, Jan. 17 and Friday, Jan. 18. Showtime is 7:01 p.m. both nights.

Written by Don Zolidis, the comedic play features a mother and father recounting the story of how they met in 1986.

The problem is each parent has their own unique version of events. Mom looks back and sees a sappy, romantic comedy, while dear old dad paints himself as a karate-fighting hero.

Directed by OMS teacher Jack Gray, the one-act play pays homage to movies from the 1980s and pokes fun at the fallibility of people’s memories.

Mom is being played by Ava Gordon and Tanner DeMarco is portraying dad.

Other student performers include Jessie Johnson, Liam Zelenock, Elijah Zelenock, Jocelyn Laperriere, Jack Cinato, Lauren Schmidt, Bella Delano, Layni Chaisson, Sean Wilson, Aidan Gibson and Abdullah Ali.

Tickets are $5 for adults and available at the door. Admission is free for students and children.