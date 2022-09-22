Merle Whittaker, 85

Merle Lloyd Whittaker, 85 of Oxford, passed away September 21, 2022.

Beloved husband of Alta (Barker) for 62 years; loving father of Michele (Gary) Skelton and Theresa (the late Scott) Post; dear Papa of Sandra (James) McCabe, Sarah Skelton, Melissa Skelton, and Lydia Post.

Preceded in death by his brother, Milton (Betty) Whittaker, his brothers and sister-in-laws: Hershel Barker, Marjorie (Wilton) Moore, Betty (Ray) Jett, Euphemia (Chuck) James, Bill Holloway, Calvin Pennington, Carl Barker, Raymond Barker.

He is survived by his cousin and best friend Jim (Sue) Harrington; brothers and sister-in laws: Cherchel (Judy) Barker, Oneita Holloway, Pauline Pennington, Mary Barker, Rose Barker, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Merle’s passion was his 1939 Ford which he rebuilt from the frame up. He was always one to help with any mechanical projects friends and family would bring to him. He enjoyed morning coffee with his group of friends at Oxford McDonald’s. His greatest pride and joy were his two daughters and four granddaughters. He would joke that he was always “outnumbered.”

Merle worked at Pontiac Motors for over 30 years as a mechanic for the Engineering Department where he worked on spec cars, there he had the opportunity to work on the structural integrity for the Trans Ams used in the movie “Smokey and the Bandit.” He was also very proud of being a part of the Oxford/Metamora Free Masons. Merle was a United States Veteran.

Funeral service are on Saturday, September 24, 2022, 11 a.m. at Modetz Funeral Home. 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment to follow at North Oxford Cemetery, Oxford. Suggested memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com