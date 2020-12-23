Merry Christmas!

70 homes in the Oxford, Addison and Orion township area received a little extra this week for their regular Meals on Wheels delivery — beside their meals, little Christmas presents.

According to Meals on Wheels area coordinator Mary Reynolds, for the first time her group teamed up with Lake Point Church in Oxford Township, who donated the goodie bags.

“The congregation donated the money and then we went shopping,” said Lake Point Mission Director Patrick Harshell. “There’s laundry detergent, hand lotion, a blanket and more in the bags.”

Meals on Wheels is provided food by the Older Person’s Commission in Rochester.