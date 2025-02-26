Metamora Golf & Country Club to acquire Boulder Pointe Golf Club

OXFORD TWP. — The local ownership group at Metamora Golf & Country Club is proud to announce plans to acquire Boulder Pointe Golf Club in Oxford Township. The sale is set to close at the end of this month.

“The addition of Boulder Pointe Golf Club combines two exceptional facilities under one ownership umbrella, allowing our teams to increase the quality of the grounds, events and service at both locations,” said Rick Fleming, club manager and co-owner. “We look forward to welcoming members and non-members at both locations and increasing the number of events we host for families, businesses and community organizations at Boulder Pointe’s beautiful banquet facility.”

Fleming has been with Metamora Golf & Country Club since 2010 shortly after it was purchased by a local ownership group. Fleming joined the ownership group, which includes Curt Carter, Rick Burrough, Mike Blazo, Jim Harrington, Dave Bush, Gaye Butterfield, Mike Butterfield and Craig Schuchard, in 2021.

Built in 2000, Boulder Pointe Golf Club is owned by the Nicholson family. Fleming said the Metamora Golf & Country Club ownership group made an inquiry to the Nicholson family regarding the purchase of Boulder Pointe Golf Club when it became clear an expansion at Metamora Golf & Country Club was needed.

“Metamora Golf & Country Club is home to a number of golf outings each year, including many that raise money for worthy causes in our community. Adding the courses at Boulder Pointe gives those currently hosting outings at Metamora the opportunity to expand their outing,” said Fleming. “In addition, we’re proud of the number of events we host each year at Metamora Golf & Country Club from weddings, to graduation parties to member events and more, but square footage is limited, even with the availability of our pavilion tent in the warmer months. Adding the award-winning banquet facility at Boulder Pointe to the line-up of options that we can offer the community year-round is a huge benefit. An expansion was also necessary for those who simply love the game of golf. The demand for member and open play rounds have increased in recent years creating the need for more golf holes. Bringing Boulder Pointe into our family of golf facilities allows us to offer more tee time to our members, guests and the community.”

Located off of M-24 in Oxford Township, Boulder Pointe Golf Club includes three nine-hole courses, each with its own distinct feel and challenges. Golfers can combine the three courses in any way they choose to make up 18 holes of golf with the opportunity to golf more than 7,000 total yards. The courses are located on the site of a reclaimed gravel mine, which has 15 sparkling blue-green lakes and dramatic elevations changes, giving golfers an excellent golf experience all while being conveniently located in Oakland County.

Boulder Pointe is also home to practice facilities, locker rooms, club storage and a full-service, 26,000 square foot clubhouse complete with a chef’s kitchen and banquet seating for up to 300 people.

Fleming will serve as general manager for both facilities overseeing 120 team members in-season. “Our group looks forward to the synergy we’ll create by combining the two clubs, allowing us to better serve our members, support the community and enhance employee opportunities,” he said.

Like Metamora Golf & Country Club, Boulder Pointe Golf Club is a semi-private club. Current memberships will continue under new ownership and new members are welcome. A golf membership at either club includes a number of benefits including unlimited golf, bag storage, dining, a discount in the golf pro shop, access to the driving range and more. Metamora Golf & Country Club also offers a social membership that includes access to their members-only pool, tennis and pickleball courts. Members at both Metamora Golf & Country Club and Boulder Pointe will have reciprocal benefits at the appropriate sister club. There will also be a new Platinum Membership available giving members full member benefits at both courses.

As they’ve done with the course and facilities at Metamora Golf & Country Club, local ownership plans to make improvements and upgrades as needed at Boulder Pointe Golf Club, ensuring every guest experience is the best it can be. The group will also continue their mission to support the communities that have supported them. One example is the Metamora Charity Golf Classic that has raised over $100,000 for area causes since its start seven years ago.

“Just as we’ve been dedicated to giving back to the community in Metamora and throughout Lapeer County, we look forward to doing the same in Oxford and Oakland County,” said Fleming. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to expand and look forward to helping our members and the community make memories at two world-class golf courses.”

To learn more visit www.boulderpointe.net or contact Fleming at 248-969-2120.

About Metamora Golf & Country Club

Founded in 1990, Metamora Golf & Country Club is a semi-private 18-hole, 72-par championship course, now in its 15th year of local ownership. The 182-acre club offers services and activities for golfers, non-golfers and families. On the course, golfers of all experience levels will find a rolling terrain that is challenging but a fair test of skill. Designed by Don Childs and Associates, the parkland course offers exceptional shot value, design balance and aesthetics. Learn more at www.metamoragolf.com.