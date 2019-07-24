Michael Ardelean

Connect on Linked in

Michael George Ardelean, of Lapeer, died Monday July 22, 2019. He was 52.

He was born July 22, 1967 in Warren to parents Stephan and Joanne (Bradke) Ardelean.

Mike was a skilled carpenter, taking over the family business as owner of Distinctive Design in Leonard where he created high end custom wood work.

Mike married Theresa A. Shanks on May 5, 2001 in Imlay City.

He enjoyed being a NASCAR and Detroit Lions fan. Mike even snuck in a little time for poker. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years: Theresa Ardelean, his parents: Steve and Joanne Ardelean of Leonard, step-children: Michael (Fian) Day; Tabitha (fiancé Josh) Day; Kristina (fiancé Greg) Day and a brother: Joseph Ardelean of Davison.

He was preceded in death by his brother: Matt in 2013.

Mike’s visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday July 24 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer.

His funeral will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at Muir Brothers. Pastor Jeremy Lazzell will officiate.

Cremation will follow services.

Condolences and memories may be left at MuirBrothersLapeer.com.