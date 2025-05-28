Michael D. Engle, 75

Michael D. Engle of Lake Orion, age 75, passed away on May 20, 2025. Mickey is the beloved husband of Janis for 44 years; loving father of Brian O’ Brien II and Meghan O’ Brien; loving grandpa of James Patrick O’ Brien and Brian Shamus O’ Brien; and dear brother of Beverly (Bud) Newby. Mickey was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He spent years as a truck driver, before working for many years as the greenskeeper at Bald Mountain Golf Course, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Through the years, Mickey was involved with so many groups in Lake Orion but was most proud of his time as the 50th President of the Lake Orion Lions Club. Mickey will be missed by his loving family and dear friends. Family and friends will gather from 3-7 p.m. on May 28, 2025 for a Celebration of Life at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. Mickey will be laid to rest with Military Honors on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind or any charity of your choice.