Michael D. Moffett, 52

Michael D. Moffett passed away surrounded in love by his boys and wife on March 23, 2023 after recently being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on January 16, 202. He was born in Warrensville Heights, Ohio on August 2, 1970. He was 52.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Moffett. He is survived by his sons Jack and Bryce, his wife, Lisa, mother Nancy, soul mother Marsha and her family, sister Kimberly Olsick Burns, brother-in-law Jeff Hulita (Janice) and other family and many dear friends.

The journey that so many helped Michael endure was tumultuous at best. The cancer had spread and its aggressive nature was not receptive to chemotherapy, with Michael ending up in the emergency room more than he would have liked. Michael had cancer, but cancer did not have him. A special thank you to all of Michael’s dear friends, family, and co-workers who have visited over these last few weeks. Sincere appreciation to Horizon Hospice for their compassionate care of Michael.

He served his country in the United States Army as a mighty FISTer, and worked as a key account manager for Wilo USA. To know Michael was to love him as he had an infectious laugh and loving personality.

Michael has requested a private family gathering in place of a funeral. Celebrations of Life will be held in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio, details to follow on social media. The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery accepts donations from families in memory of their loved one. The donations assist in projects and beautification of the cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Max Sass Funeral Home, Franklin, WI.