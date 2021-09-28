Michael Dean, Sr., 71

Michael R. Dean Sr., age 71, a resident of Oxford for 24 years, died Thursday, March 4, 2020.

Michael was known as a “Car Guy” for his love of classic cars, especially the Chevy Corvette. He was a member of multiple Masonic organizations, and particularly enjoyed traveling for Scottish Rite reunions and getting his passports stamped. He loved putting together jigsaw puzzles on the computer or just simply spoiling his grandchildren and his beloved wife Jan.

Michael worked as a Telecommunication Specialist for 32 years starting with Michigan Bell and retiring from AT&T. He served his country as an EM2 with the U.S. Navy for four years. Jan recalls their best days were the days walking hand-in-hand through the Village of Oxford and kissing under the trees they passed.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Jan of 24 years. Beloved children: Michael Jr., Jeremy (Jennifer) and Emily (JJ) Kern. He was the loving grandfather to Carly, Tyler, Andrew and Lucas. Michael is also survived by his siblings: Tudy (Don) Anderson, Chuck (Sherry), Butch (Lois), Gary (Cindy), sister-in-law Sue (Larry) Gavette, and niece Adrianne (Mike) Tomlinson. He was preceded in death by his brother Peter (Patt) Dean.

A private memorial service with military honors for immediate family only is on October 9, at 11 a.m. at the Clarkston United Methodist Church. The service will be broadcast live on the Clarkston United Methodist Church website at:

www.clarkstonumc.org/events/special

The family requests memorial contributions to The Scottish Rite Grand Almoner’s Campaign or to the International Myeloma Foundation. Online condolences welcomed at www.lynchandsonsoxford.com