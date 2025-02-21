Michelle Deel, 58, of Almont

Michelle Marie (Diedrich) Deel, age 58 of Almont, entered Eternal Life peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born July 9, 1966 the daughter of John & Mary (Bernard) Diedrich in Royal Oak.

Michelle graduated from Clawson High School in 1984. Her first bookkeeping positions were at the Unique Restaurant Corporation in Bingham Farms and Fireplace & Spa in Utica. She then worked for many years with her sister, Denise Heidisch, at Complete Accounting & Tax Service in Oxford. Finally, Michelle opened her own firm, Key Accounting & Payroll Service, in Almont where she created great relationships with her clients and they were like family to her.

Michelle met her forever love, Brian Deel and they were married August 1, 1998 in Almont at his family home. Michelle and Brian shared a wonderful life together building a home and caring for their six children, she did it better than the Brady Bunch. Together they were known for being great friends and family to everyone they met. Michelle enjoyed spending time outdoors with family and friends, riding ATVs, Nascar races, boating, camping, traveling or just floating in her pool with her books. She also loved bowling, making puzzles and late-night card games.

Michelle was the positive energy in every room. She is described by those who loved her as a blessing, spirit-filled, amazing, beautiful, special angel, a one-in-a-million friend to all. She was first to encourage someone during hard times and to celebrate during happy times.

Michelle is survived by her loving husband Brian Deel of Almont; her children Jacqueline Fox, Devan Magee, James Prentice, Stephanie (Brian Begley) Deel, Carson Deel and daughter-in-law Caren Paskel. She is also survived by her grandchildren Cole Hubbard, Annabelle Hubbard, Levi Fox, Noah Fox, Colton Ohren, Alice Deel, and Riley Begley; and by her sisters Claire Doucette and Denise Heidisch and many nieces and nephews and her dear friend Lois Robins. She is preceded in death by her son David Prentice and her parents John and Mary Diedrich.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 4 p.m. with visitation from 1-4 p.m. at Muir Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, 2650 S. Van Dyke-Imlay City, MI 48444.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michelle’s name to the charity of your choice or to a memorial tree/garden to be created. Please share a story or photos on the Memory Page for Michelle at www.muirfh.com.