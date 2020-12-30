Michigan in the Civil War comes to library

A traveling exhibition, “Michigan in the Civil War”will make a stop in Oxford from Jan. 11 to Feb. 28.

Oxford Public Library acquired the exhibit from the Detroit Historical Society. It features 10 free-standing kiosks, each examining a different theme in Michigan’s role in the war. Over 60 artifacts and photos give visitors insight into the ordinary and extraordinary lives that helped shape the history of the United States.

The different themes are:

Michigan in the Civil War, Women in the Civil War, The Iron Brigade: MI 24th Infantry, Unsung Heroes: Engineers and Mechanics, The Civil War in the News, A Soldier’s Life, United States Colored Troops, The Music Makers, Post War: the Grand Army of the Republic and Monuments to the Civil War.

According to Laura Fromwiller, Head of Adult Services, Oxford library has extensive programming scheduled, in addition to the exhibit, including re-enactors, historical presentations, a musical performance, and artifacts on loan from the Northeast Oakland Historical Society.

For more information visit www.miopl.org for a complete list of programs and registration information, or call the library’s adult services desk at 248-628-3034. There is no registration required to visit the exhibit.