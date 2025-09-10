Michigan United Credit Union celebrates grand opening with public celebration Sept. 30

Food trucks, photo booth, prize drawings

AUBURN HILLS — Michigan United Credit Union will host the grand opening of its new Auburn Hills branch with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 30.

The community is invited to join in the celebration which will include food trucks, a photo booth and prize drawings. Festivities are from noon to 4 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. The new branch office is located at 3501 Hamlin Rd. in Auburn Hills.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors and welcome members and neighbors to our newest branch in Auburn Hills,” said Andrew Staley, president/CEO of Michigan United Credit Union. “As a full-service financial institution, this branch features drive-up services, an on-site ATM, safe deposit boxes, loan services, shared branching, and much more — all designed to meet our members’ needs right here in the community we serve.”

To mark the occasion, MUCU is offering a special promotion: new accounts opened between Sept. 30 and Oct. 31 will be eligible for a deposit match up to $300 for first-Time/newly enrolled members who don’t currently have an account with the credit union. Online: michiganunitedcu.org.

Michigan United Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative open to anyone who resides, works, worships or attends school in the state of Michigan. – J.N.