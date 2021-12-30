Mike Bloomstrand, 57

Michael (Mike) J. Bloomstrand was born Jan. 8, 1964, in Pontiac, and passed away Dec. 27, 2021, surrounded by his family. Mike was a loving husband, devoted parent, loving grandfather, and a pillar to his family.

Mike began dating Kristin Bloomstrand late in life, but they quickly discovered they were soul mates. They met in 2007 and eventually married in 2014. Mike was an exceptional and loving father to Kristin’s children and grandchildren. Mike loved them like they were his own blood. Mike’s favorite hobby was spending time with his family and playing with his grandbabies.

Mike also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching sports. Mike was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time outside, even if it was only sitting around a bonfire with his family and friends. Mike enjoyed cooking for his family, most notably breakfast on weekends and grilling out for family dinners. Mike’s world-famous blueberry pancakes and breakfast sandwiches will be greatly missed by his family (including his dogs Winnie and Daisy)

Mike is survived by his wife Kristin Bloomstrand; children: Nicole & Alex Hackman, Stephanie & Erich Meggert, Kyle Boose, Tyler & Emily Boose; grandchildren: Amelia, Sawyer, and Mason Hackman, his parents; Margaret Theresa (Peggy) and Robert (Bob) Arthur Bloomstrand; siblings: Paul & Annie Bloomstrand, Heather & Vern Collett, and Steve Bloomstrand, niece Hailey and nephew, Garrett Collett. Mike’s passing will be grieved by countless family members and close friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents and his beloved dogs, Grizzley and Diamond.

Mike was loved by everyone he met, and he will be sorely missed.

A memorial visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Saturday, Jan. 1, from 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 2, from 12-1 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 1.