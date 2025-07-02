Miracle League games bring inspiration to family, friends and fans

‘Every child deserves the chance to play baseball’

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — From the smiles on the players’ faces, the high-fives with teammates and coaches and the cheers from family, friends and fans, the Miracle League baseball games at Friendship Park exude the spirit of playing for the love of the game.

Because every game, every at bat, every pitch at the Miracle League Field at Friendship Park in Orion Township is a celebration.

“Our number one rule out here at the Miracle League of North Oakland is that everybody has fun,” said Susie Glasgow with Easterseals, who, along with volunteers, run the Miracle League games. “There’s a lot of sportsmanship here.”

The league added two more teams this year, bringing the league up to six teams: the Diamondbacks, the Mets, the Angels, the Orioles, the Braves and the Athletics. Glasgow says attending a game and cheering on the kids is a great way to spend a Saturday. Players come from communities throughout north Oakland County.

“We just hope to keep growing and use this field the way it was intended,” Glasgow said.

The Miracle League Field is an all-inclusive baseball field where kids and adults with special needs can play. The field was created as a partnership between Orion and Independence townships and Easterseals Michigan.

The field has wheelchair accessible dugouts; a custom-designed, synthetic turf field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries; an announcers’ booth and bleachers; and a concession stand near the field.

The games typically end in a 30-30 tie – everyone rounds the bases – but the game is not really about the score – it’s about the joy the players, parents, coaches and volunteers feel throughout the game.

“Buddies” also assist players throughout the game, helping them bat, run the bases with them and field the ball, if needed.

“The unsung heroes are the volunteers; the parents and siblings and friends who help out,” said Glasgow, who encourages other youth to attend the games and volunteer to be a buddy to one of the players.

“Because they can earn their community service hours that they need for school,” she said. “But it also teaches them something. They walk away after the game with a feeling of happiness. It leaves a mark on your heart no matter what age you are, it just stays with you. I think the more that we can teach our youth to be inclusive with all these individuals, who deserve a little bit of extra love, the better off this world is going to be.”

Miracle League game times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays now through the end of August. Fall ball begins in September. The players are taking the week off for the Fourth of July weekend, but games return with a triple header on July 12.

On Thursdays at 7 p.m., the young adults teams play at the field.

For more information, schedules or to find out how to volunteer, visit facebook.com/NorthOaklandMiracle and michiganmiracle.org or email Glasgow at sglasgow@eastersealsmorc.org.