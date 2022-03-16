Money, moths at March twp. meeting

By Dean Vaglia

The Oxford Township Board of Trustees met for its March meeting on Wednesday the 9th. Topics discussed include infrastructure projects, donations and moth spraying. All votes are unanimous unless stated otherwise.

First reading

The board approved the first reading of Sewer Ordinance 107A.008, which updates the language within the ordinance (such as changing the Department of Environmental Quality to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy). It updates the billing and collection cycle and adds a third appendix. Clerk Curtis Wright mentioned a petition form for new sewer laterals and a new sanitary sewer map need to be made before the April meeting.

Donations and grants

Oakland County District 3 Commissioner Michael Spisz (R, Oxfodrd Township) informed the board the Board of Commissioners approved $100,000 for grants to help reimburse Oxford and Orion small businesses who helped in the wake of the Nov. 30 shooting. Grantees — for-profit businesses of 50 employees or less who can present proof of providing the community with goods or services between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022 — are eligible for a single gift payment up to $5,000. Funding will be distributed by June 30. The township is aware of which businesses will receive funds, though businesses will need to prove evidence of how much they donated before receiving funds. Spisz said other funding avenues are being pursued at “other government levels.”

Electrical transmission line operator ITC Michigan donated $5,000 to cover planting new trees in the Oxford Township cemetery.

“If the opportunity permitted itself we would certainly like to bring some volunteers along to help with the planting effort,” Jim Tedder, ITC area manager for local government and community affairs, said.

Tedder said ITC wished to help the township given “all the hardship that you and the residents have endured over the several months,” and Township Supervisor Jack Curtis recommended helping with the cemetery trees. Nearly 30 old trees were cut down earlier this year.

Infrastructure and ARPA fund use

The board approved two more uses of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the first is $200,000 to begin work on proposed Fire Station #3 and the second sets aside up to $8,000 to cover a legal review to look into the Township’s previous and possible uses of ARPA funds.

The board approved a resolution outlining the creation of a special assessment district (SAD) to replace and extend sewer lines along M-24 from just north of the village up to the intersection at Dunlap Rd. The SAD ensures residents and businesses that will benefit from the line will pay for the estimated $2.7 million project; $300,000 of ARPA funds is allocated to the project. A public hearing on the SAD will occur at the April 13 meeting.

Curtis updated the board on the emergency replacement of the Glass Lake sewer lift station’s pump. On Feb. 10 the Water and Sewer Committee voted to approve the emergency replacement by the Oakland County Water Resources Commission at up to $10,000. The board voted to give the committee decision-making authority in emergency situations at the May 12, 2021 meeting.

The board approved a resolution dealing with various costs and fees regarding sanitary sewers in the township. The resolution pulls the information out of the sanitary sewer ordinance, allowing the numbers to be easily updated via resolution rather than as a full amendment.

The board approved a $209,110 bid from H.G. Sartor to repair safety paths in the township for 2022. Birmingham Sealcoat also presented a rejected bid at $251,464.52.

The board approved the order of five chloride sprayings by the Road Commission and Oakland County to control dust on dirt roads. The cost for applications is $0.0729 (7.29 cents) per foot.

The board approved a motion from Trustee Jonathan Nold to have him, Trustee Margaret Payne and Wright investigate the possibility of the township switching to a single trash hauler. The trio will present their findings to the board in June.

Moth control funding

The board approved a resolution to apply for Oakland County’s 2022 Moth Suppression Grant Program, putting up $30,000 to receive the maximum reimbursement amount. The funds will pay for Spongy Moth suppression efforts via aerial spraying. Three blocks covering 446 acres of Oxford Township are targeted for spraying. The cost for spraying is $57.72 per acre according to Trustee Rod Charles.

Code enforcement officer resigns

The board accepted Ordinance Enforcement Officer Charles Farley’s letter of resignation and approved a motion to hire a new ordinance enforcement officer. Farley’s last day was Tuesday, March 15.

Other business

The board approved 6-1 a set of administrative fees for various township departments in 2022. Treasurer Joe Ferrari provided the lone “no” vote though made the motion to approve the fees.

The board directed Wright to draft a township procurement policy to be voted on at the April meeting. The township is working on having a written procurement policy due to some grants requiring one for approval.

The board approved to fund the Planning Commission’s Ordinance Review Committee for up to 225 hours of consulting with Carlisle/Wortman on various projects.

The board instructed Curtis, Nold and Fire Chief Pete Scholz to update the township’s support emergency operations plan and present it at the April meeting.

Nold looked through the current plan and found details that need to be updated.

The board approved a motion opposing Michigan Senate Bill 653, also known as the History Museum Authorities Act, which would allow Wayne and Oakland Counties to hold referendums on a millage for no more than 0.4 mills for no longer than 20 years to fund the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the Detroit Historical Society. According to Charles following conversations he had with two senators, the bill was largely “dormant” and Oakland County will be removed from the bill, and that such a resolution would help with killing the bill.