Movie night is this Friday night

The Oxford Outdoor Movie Night will be this Friday at Oxford Middle School. From 7-9pm, food trucks and tables by Andiamo, Jack’s BBQ, Kruse and Muer, Papa Joe’s, Buddy’s Pizza, Aruba Freeze, and Clarkston Union. This will be in the parking lot, in addition to a 360 degree video selfie booth provided by Reality Tell Your Vision. He will also have videographers on-site to capture the event and provide a recap video to share.

They’re hoping to have a small DJ setup during this time to play music, but still awaiting confirmation.

From 9-11pm, we’ll be showing “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” on an outdoor movie screen on the football field. Popcorn, snacks, and glow items will be passed out.

This event is for all Oxford students, staff, and first responders. Chairs and/or blankets are encouraged.

There is no cost, all items are being generously donated.