Mudders back in Oxford

By Don Rush

Last month the population of Oxford grew (at least temporarily) substantially as the Tough Mudder event wrapped up another successful weekend.

According to Evert Sers, Tough Mudder Director of Live Events, the June 18-19 event had about 5,500 participants. “It was a great event,” he said. “We had beautiful weather and I think the attendees really enjoyed it.”

Tough Mudder has used the Koenig Sand & Gravel property on Lakeville Road since 2017, minus a COVID break in 2020.

“We have a great relationship with the property owners and the community of Oxford has really embraced us,” Sers said. “Our crew likes to support local businesses and restaurants.”

The “crew” consists of about 30 people, he said, who come out and set up courses 10 days in advance of the event, adding it takes them only about three days to tear down all the tents, pavilions and equipment.

This year Tough Mudder added an additional race to the 5 and 10 K races – a 15 K race. “We try to keep it fresh for the attendees,” he said. “We add new obstacles, and new paths. This is also a beautiful piece of property with plenty of mud, a varied terrain and a forested area.”

There are about 30 Tough Mudder events a year in the United States and Canada. Their year starts in January with an event in San Diego and ends in December in Central Florida. “During the summer we concentrate on events in the Midwest and Canada,” he said.

Sers said Tough Mudder has signed up to come back to Oxford next year, too.