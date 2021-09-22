Mums the word!

Volunteers were out and about last Thursday, helping the Downtown Development Authority decorate the sidewalks with bales of hay, cornstalks, chrysanthemums and, of course, pumpkins. Many businesses have also decorated their storefronts in anticipation of next month’s Scarecrow Festival. Above, Cindy Maitland and Sue Oles are seen placing mums at the corner of M-24 and Burdick St. Sept. 16. The mums were purchased by the DDA from a fundraiser for Oxford High School marching band. Photo by J. Hanlon.