Nancy Ann Nawrocki, 61

Nancy Ann Nawrocki of Lake Orion passed away on December 6, 2019. She was 61 years old.

She was the beloved wife of Michael. Dear sister of Bruce Hawkins. Cherished Godmother of Sarah and Leah. Aunt of Annie, Heather, Amy, Melissa, Matthew, and Carly. Nancy was kind, compassionate, thoughtful and courageous. She had had a special spirit with a smile that would light up a room when she walked in. She enjoyed early morning walks, spending time along Lake Michigan, and swimming in Indianwood Lake.

She will always be remembered for the way she would make people and occasions feel special, as one of her many friends called “sparkle.” Nancy was a friend to many both two and four legged. A graduate of Alma College and Oakland University, she was a talented tutor, educator, and published poet. She will be sadly missed. A Celebration of Life service is planned for this coming Spring.

Arrangements by Modetz Funeral Home, Silverbell Chapel in Orion Township.