Need continues to grow for Oxford/Orion FISH

USPS Stamp Out Hunger program this Saturday

By Don Rush

Last Thursday, members of the Veterans of Foreign War Post North Oakland Post 334 presented a $1,200 check to “adopt a shelf” at the Oxford/Orion FISH food pantry, 1060 S. Lapeer Rd., Oxford.

“This is our second shelf we have adopted,” VFW Quartermaster Chuck Haskins said while making the donation. “It’s been our pleasure to help FISH. We are able to make this presentation based on our annual Poppy Sale.”

In February, VFW Post 334 “adopted” the pasta shelf. Last week, they “adopted” the chunky soup shelf.

Oxford/Orion FISH provides emergency aid in the form of food and agency referrals to individuals in Oxford, Lake Orion, Addison and Oakland Township.

According to VFW Commander Jim Hubbard, members of FISH contacted the post and asked for the donation. “They called and said there was a need at this time. So, we said we would see what we could do,” he said. “And, the need they said now was chunky soup as it could be made into a meal by itself.”

When individuals or groups “adopt” a shelf, they can either purchase the product, deliver and stock it on the shelves, or donate funds for the item to be purchased and shelved by pantry volunteers. FISH volunteers call when the shelf’s items are low. Those who adopt a shelf can also decorate their shelf or simply have a label posted with a name and any other design or information.

On Thursday, FISH board member Lynn Kennis said, the food pantry has seen an increase in need recently. “With the high inflation on food this past year, along with the cuts in Federal Food programs, the demand from the local community is at all time highs. Whether it’s a young family, whose main provider may have been laid off, or a senior citizen, the cost of food has gone up,” she said. “We always have the staples like milk, eggs, butter and try to have fresh produce. Our pantry is a ‘free choice’ pantry. Clients are able to come in and ‘shop’ for what they need”

She added that donations to FISH goes into helping those in need. “Every penny. All the work done here is done by FISH volunteers and board members who volunteer because they care and wish to do something positive for the community.”

Donations of food, non-expired, non-perishable food items can be dropped off in a bin behind the pantry. Volunteers then sort and stock the shelves. Items on FISH’s wishlist are: Beef stew, canned pineapple, canned mandarin oranges, canned chicken, canned tomatoes (any), chili, chunky soup, baked beans, spaghetti noodles, taco shells, sloppy joe mix, cake mix and feminine products.

In 2022, FISH served on average 378 individuals a month and helped 200 new families over the previous year. They dispersed 189,048 pounds of food. So far in 2023, they have helped 51 new families and dispersed 77,840 pounds of food.

Kennis, Hubbard and Hoskins all reminded area residents that this week they should receive grocery bags from their United States Postal Carriers for their annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. This Saturday (May 13) carriers will retrieve those bags. Donations from this program also help area families in need served by FISH.

People who have a need for groceries, or who wish to donate or volunteer can call FISH at 248-628-3933. Leave a message if volunteers are not in the office, and they will call back. Kennis said to address your concern and need.

FISH’s office is open Tuesday through Thursday, 9 to noon for people to call and make appointments for food pickup. Kennis said they try to schedule food pickups at 15 minute intervals. The food pantry is open Tuesday through Thursday and the third Saturday of the month.

VFW Post 334 & Auxiliary is looking for new members for their post to help them support the community. If interested, call Bob Mahan Membership Director on 248-227-1619 or Jim Hubbard Post Commander on 248-496-1213.