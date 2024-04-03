The reality for many in our rural communities, including Oxford, is a lack of immediate access to hospital services, posing a dire risk to public health and safety. The necessity to travel nearly 30 miles for hospital care is a glaring testament to the gaps in our healthcare system.

The introduction of HB-5477 by 66th District Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) seeks to empower communities by removing the bureaucratic hurdles of the Certificate of Need, thereby paving the way for establishing rural hospitals. Issuance of the Certificate currently is decided by unelected appointees of the governor. This legislation ensures that healthcare access is a right, not a privilege determined by geography.

I appeal to The Oxford Leader to support this cause, advocating for the passage of HB-5477 and bringing to light the critical need for accessible healthcare in rural Michigan.

Jay R. Taylor

Oxford