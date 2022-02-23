Neighbors honoring neighbors

Village of Oxford residents on First St. made a snow sculpture earlier in February in honor of the four Oxford High School students killed in the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Fully painted, the sculpture features four items representing each student surrounding a broken heart. From left to right: flowers for Hana St. Juliana, a painting palette for Madisyn Baldwin, a bowling ball and pins for Justin Shilling and a football for Tate Myre. Photo by D. Vaglia