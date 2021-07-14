Neillie Williams, 94

Neillie Marie Williams- age 94, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Oldest of 7 children. Graduated nurses training at St .Mary’s with a RN degree, then worked at Grime / Smith hospital where she met and married Dr. Charles Williams of Leonard, in 1953. He returned to Michigan and later set up his medical practice in the parlor of their home. Nellie balanced work in the clinic to support her husband and care of the children, who began to arrive within a year of the marriage.

Her legacy includes 13 children, 33 grandchildren and 27 ½ great grand children.

In addition to caring for hearth and home she was active in the St Jude’s Guild, and organized a weekly bridge club, which resulted in over $ 10,000 in donations to Guest House over the years (this activity was suspended gatherings during Covid 19).

In younger days she enjoyed international travel with friends.

A celebration of this amazing woman’s life is planned for July 24 with a memorial mass at the Benedictine Monastery in Oxford at 2 p.m. Following the mass there will be a reception at Independence Oaks County Park in the Moraine Knoll Pavilion.