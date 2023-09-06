New courts and walking path in Addison Township

Phase 1 construction starts this week

Sometimes the dominoes just fall in place the correct way. Such is the case of Phase 1 to revitalize the park next to the Addison Township Hall at 1440 Rochester Rd.

“We had residents who wanted to know if they could make donations for pickleball courts,” Addison Township Supervisor Bruce Pearson said. “That’s what started the whole process.”

After that showed interest (which was supported by feedback on a survey for this year’s update of the five-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan), the ball for park improvements got rolling.

“I was able to secure $99,647.63 in matching grant funds from Oakland County’s 2023 Senior Center Matching Grant,” said Deputy Supervisor Jamie Martel. “The vision behind the grant is to develop our Addison Township Park with more Senior Accessible and Multi-Generational Activities.”

With the donated money, the grant and matching funds from the township, Addison hired WCI Contractors and landscape architects the PEA Group to design and carry out improvements.

“We should be out here after Labor Day,” said WCI Contractors President and Addison Township resident Thomas Maliszewski.”

According to Martel, Phase 1 plan will include three pickle ball courts and about an eighth mile walking path, as well as sprucing up the overall cosmetic look of the space.

Future phases may include adding bocce ball courts, horseshoe pits and a gazebo. — Don Rush