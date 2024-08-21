New crosswalks in the works for east, west Burdick Street

By David Fleet

Citizen Editor

Oxford — On the night of Aug. 13, the Oxford Village Council voted 3-1 to approve two additional non-signalized crosswalks with concrete ADA ramps on Burdick Street just east and west of M-24.

Council member Lori Bourgeau was absent and Maureen Helmuth voted no.

The driving force behind the plan is that pedestrians are already traveling north and south over east and west Burdick Street rather than walking to the corners of M-24 where there are traffic lights along with crosswalks. Supporters say safety and walk-ability in the downtown area are needed.

Village Manager Joseph Madore provided the plans from Oxford-based Sharpe Engineering.

The new west crosswalk will be just west of Hudson Street to the parking lot in the northwest quadrant. The east crosswalk is from the alley in the southeast quadrant to the parking lot in the northeast quadrant. Signs designating the crosswalk will also be installed.

Village President Kelsey Cooke said she is not opposed to the walk-ability of the downtown area, however she believes drivers are unsure of what they are supposed to do when they approach a crosswalk and someone is waiting there.

“Some cars stop, some don’t and the (pedestrians) get upset,” said Cooke. “I don’t like the idea of cars now stopping to let people go when it’s already congested there. Are we making it less safe (with the crosswalks)?”

Council member Allison Kemp also supports walk-ability, but is still concerned crosswalks are providing a false sense of security.

DDA Board Chair Pete Scholz said the idea originated from the design committee to emphasize walk-ability.

“Right now on Thursday and Friday nights it’s a constant stream going back and forth,” Scholz told the council. “There’s no markings there right now and it’s very unsafe.”

The DDA was awarded an ARPA grant to fund the project, however the final cost of the project will not be known until after the bids are received. The DDA has $200,000 in ARPA funds to spend before the end of 2026.

Kelly Westbrook, DDA executive director, said the traffic light at Burdick Street and M-24 is slow for pedestrians.

‘‘People are running across these two areas (on Burdick Street),” she said. “We are getting people safely from A to B. We’ve never had something happen to anyone on M-24.”