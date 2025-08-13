New football field under construction at Wildcat Stadium

Work continues on the new football field at Wildcat Stadium. The district hopes the field will be ready for the first game of the season on Aug. 29. Photo by Joseph Goral

OXFORD TWP. — Work continues on a new football field at Wildcat Stadium, and school officials hope the new field will be ready by the first football game on Aug. 29.

Oxford Superintendent Dr. Tonya Milligan made the announcement in July in a communication to the community that a private donor who wished to remain anonymous had donated money to resurface the field.

“We’re thrilled to share some exciting news with our community! Thanks to the generosity of a private donor, Oxford High School will soon have a brand-new football field! We’re excited about the positive impact this gift will have for students across multiple activities,” Milligan said. “This incredible gift will cover the full cost of the field replacement, which means no district funds will be used for this project.”

The new turf will remain Wildcat blue. If the field is not ready in time, Milligan said the district will send families a notice as soon as possible about a temporary location until the field is finished.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this generous investment in our students, our programs, and our district. Thank you for your continued support; we can’t wait to see our Wildcats take the field this fall!” Milligan said. – J.N.