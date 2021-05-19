New Hire For FD

Oxford Fire Chief Peter Scholz, left, introduced and then swore in three of the department’s new hires at the May 12 Oxford Township Board of Trustees meeting. “It’s nice to have some younger people (in the department),” the chief said. The new hires are (from the left) Anthony Asbury, Jonathon Jones and Edgar Sedano. Scholz also recognized recent promotions within the department. Sarah Racer was promoted to Lieutenant Fire Inspector; Kevin Snell promoted to Lieutenant EMS Coordinator; and Brent Ludwig was promoted to sergeant. Photo by Darin Balinski