New manikins for free CPR classes

At the beginning of the month, Leader readers were informed of the upcoming free CPR classes which would begin once the Oxford Fire Department received new training equipment (Looking to increase those in the know, published Aug. 2).

Last week Oxford firefighters, led by EMS Coordinator Capt. Kevin Snell, assembled the 20 new CPR manikins, three choking victim manikins, 16 infant CPR manikins and 20 AED trainers which were recently purchased from WorldPoint Products.

According to Oxford Township Communications and Grants Manager C.J. Carnacchio, the new equipment was purchased using a combination of a $12,465 grant from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and a $1,600 donation from the Sterling Heights-based Chaldean Community Foundation (the nonprofit arm of the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce).

The grant was researched, written and submitted by Carnacchio who worked with Capt. Snell to prepare the grant proposal.

Using this new equipment, the fire department will soon begin offering the American Heart Association’s Family and Friends CPR classes, free of charge. These classes will be conducted on a monthly basis for 24 months. The two-hour course is for anyone who wants to learn how to effectively help family, friends, coworkers and strangers in a medical emergency, not just Oxford Township residents. The two hope to start the Family and Friends CPR classes next month.

The grants will also pay CPR instructor wages and purchase student manuals. — Don Rush