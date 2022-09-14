New ‘niches’ in Addison Township

Lakeville Cemetery received 5 columbariums

By Don Rush

On a perfect Friday morning with blue skies, white clouds and a slight breeze, the old Lakeville Cemetery in Addison Township received some new structures.

Using a crane, straps and man-power five columbariums were set in place towards the back of the cemetery. According to township clerk Pauline Bennett, the township board purchased the columbariums in 2021 for $177,435.

“The Board preferred that the cemetery be available for residents for future use and this expansion allows for that growth,” she said.

Once the structures are in place and secure, pavers, stone work , three flag poles and more landscaping will complete the project. Cost for preparation and landscaping is another $194,174. The project was managed by Frank Rewold & Son out of Rochester; the columbariums were purchased from the Sunset Stone company in Calgary, Alberta in Canada.

Bennett said as more people these days are choosing cremations versus traditional burials, the columbariums made sense to purchase. Instead of grave plots, columbariums are used as the final resting place for cremations. Each purchased space is identified as a “niche.” A niche may hold up to two cremations depending on the size of the urns.

“With this initial investment, the columbariums may hold up to 960 urns,” Bennett said. “Once the final invoices are received the township board will establish the fees for purchase of a niche and engraving of the niche.”

Once the Columbariums are available residents will be able to purchase and assign their niches. “The purchasing process will remain the same at the Township,” Bennett said. “A certificate is issued designating the number of the niche purchase. A benefit of the columbarium is that a monument is not required. The niche provides the stone for engraving.”