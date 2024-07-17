New Oxford High School principal to join Wildcats this school year

OXFORD TWP. — Shane Malmquist will be the new principal of Oxford High School when students return this fall, and he said he is dedicated to helping each Wildcat achieve success.

Malmquist will officially start his role on July 29.

“I am excited to join the Oxford Community Schools’ team and Oxford High School! The pride that community members show in Oxford and their commitment to one another is exceptional. OHS’s dedication to student and staff wellbeing, potential, and growth aligns with my own priorities,” Malmquist said. “I am eager to collaborate with the team, supporting and strengthening our collective efforts of helping each Wildcat achieve success! I look forward to meeting and building relationships with our students, staff, and Oxford families and to begin this journey.”

Malmquist joins Oxford from Lincoln Consolidated Schools in Ypsilanti where he most recently served as the high school principal.

“Shane brings a wealth of experience in education having served as a teacher, assistant principal, director and most recently as a high school principal. He has a solid background in a variety of programs, including Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Early College. He is skilled in implementing multi-tiered systems of support at the secondary level,” said Christine Smith, executive director of communications for Oxford schools.

Malmquist replaces former principal Dacia Beazley, who retired at the end of the school year.

“Throughout his interviews, he expressed his commitment to setting high expectations for student achievement while prioritizing the wellness of both staff and students. We look forward to welcoming Mr. Malmquist into the Wildcat family,” Smith said.