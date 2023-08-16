New park honors the memory of Helen Smith, advocate for all things Oxford

‘Always a Wildcat’

CJ, Nita and Patti: (From left) Oxford Communications and Grant Manager C.J. Carnacchio and Helen Smith’s daughters, Nita Stevenson and Patti Colvin, took a little time to appreciate the new park and playground at the Helen Smith Park, but quickly made way for the kids to play.

Post 108: Members of Oxford American Legion Post 108 were among the scores of guests at the Helen Smith Park dedication ceremony. Smith was a member of Post 108 and was a staunch advocate for Oxford’s veterans and children.

By Jim Newell

Special to the Leader

OXFORD TWP. – Everyone who knew the late Helen Smith knew her as a tireless advocate and all-around champion for all things Oxford, especially Oxford’s youth.

Now, a new pocket park on the grounds of Oxford Township Hall bears her name – a fitting tribute for a woman who felt that all of Oxford’s children were her children to nurture.

“Helping Oxford’s young people was her passion in life. She was completely committed to making sure they succeeded as students, as athletes and as members of society. Whatever they needed – whether it was athletic equipment, scholarships, guidance or recognition – Helen made sure they got it. The community’s kids were her kids and she never let anything stop here when it came to supporting them,” said C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grant manager.

Dozens of Oxford residents, many who knew Smith personally, joined in the official dedication for the Helen Smith Park on Saturday, honoring the woman who coined the phrase, “Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat.”

Smith’s daughters, Nita Stevenson of Mayville, Michigan and Patti Colvin of Pell City, Alabama each made the trip for the park dedication.

“It’s an emotional time. My mom was Oxford. She was a dedicated blue and gold person. She loved Oxford so much, she committed so much time to everything,” Stevenson said. “She would be so honored and overwhelmed at this dedication. She would say, ‘That is not necessary, I don’t need any recognition.’ That’s the way she was, she wanted to be a private person. But I want to thank everyone for coming out here. I know how blessed she would feel about this.”

Helen Smith was a charter member of the Oxford Wildcat Booster Club and is part of the Oxford Wildcats Athletic Hall of Fame. There is a scholarship in her name at Oxford High School, given every year to the most outstanding female athlete.

After graduating from Oxford High School in 1952 and then heading to Michigan State College (now Michigan State University), Smith returned to Oxford in 1954 and helped run the family business, the Oxford-based Smith Silo Co. She was also a member of Oxford American Legion Post 108.

The 2,400-square-foot pocket park at Oxford Township Hall, between the parking lot and the safety path along Dunlap Road, includes three pieces of ADA accessible play equipment for kids; two accessible exercise stations for adults and teens; an accessible pedestal table; a bicycle repair station; an 8-foot park bench; and an ADA-compliant engineered wood fiber surface.

Carnacchio secured $58,750 in cash donations and $11,760.07 in-kind donations from 29 local businesses, organizations or individuals to pay for the park. A $20,506.80 grant from the Four County Community Foundation completed the funding.

Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis supported the development of the park from its inception to fruition and was pleased to see how much the community already uses the park.

“Everyday we see kids come here. Yesterday there was a patrol of 10 strollers with about 40 kids. And we almost had to put a sign up: No stroller parking on the (safety) path. All these children are running around here. It’s used every day,” Curtis said. “It is a valuable asset in our community. C.J. is to thank for this.”

For Carnacchio, the project manager for the park, the project was a labor of love. He and Smith were friends from the time they met in 1999 until her death in 2015.

“This new pocket park will help ensure Helen and her legacy are never forgotten. Here, her memory is honored, her story is shared and her deeds are celebrated. And hopefully, this place will inspire future generations to follow in her footsteps. The world needs more Helen Smiths – now more than ever,” Carnacchio said.