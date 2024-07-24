New principal to join Oxford Crossroads Day School

Mary Sunisloe joined Oxford Crossroads Day School as the new principal on July 29.

Sunisloe came to Oxford from Wayne Memorial High School where she served in multiple capacities, according Christine Smith, executive director of communications for Oxford Schools.

Sunisloe is currently an approved candidate for dissertation at Concordia University Chicago. She holds a Master of Arts in Special Education from Easter Michigan University and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology Education and History from Western Michigan University. She earned her administrator certification through the MASSP Path to Leadership.

“Mary brings extensive experience from her many years of working in public high schools and in large districts with a variety of complex programming. Her experience with creative solutions and innovative programming matched our need at Crossroads at this time,” Smith said. – J.N.