New signs warn parents about dropping students off on Lakes Edge Drive

OXFORD — New signs warning parents against dropping their kids off for school on Lakes Edge Drive near Lakeville Elementary are now up along the street.

Lakes Edge Drive is next to Lakeville Elementary and Oxford Middle School campuses.

For years, drivers have used Lakes Edge Drive as a drop-off point, leading to high traffic, knocking over mailboxes, running over sprinkler heads, car lights shinning in windows and other issues on the street, according to Chief of Police Micheal Solwold.

Solwold said that the department is looking to warn – and educate – drivers before issuing tickets.

The penalty for disobeying a traffic control device is a $140 fine and two points on the driver’s license. Students will still be able to walk down the street’s sidewalk to school, according to Solwold. – J.G.