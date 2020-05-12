News brief: Oxford Township Sewer Bills.

According to Oxford Township’s website . . .

Sewer bills are due June 5, not May 5

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, payment of the current quarterly sewer bill (mailed on April 6) will NOT be due on May 5. Instead, sewer customers will have until June 5 to pay their bills without incurring any penalties. Township sewer customers who are enrolled in the automatic bill payment program will also be given an extension. Payments will be automatically deducted from checking or saving accounts on May 20, instead of April 20.