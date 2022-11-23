News Briefs

Free Thanksgiving meal at Oxford Methodist Church

LakePoint Community Church in connection with five other area churches is preparing dinner on Thanksgiving Day. If you have no place to go, no one to celebrate Thanksgiving with, or if you don’t want to cook, go to the Oxford United Methodist church from noon to 3 p.m, on Thanksgiving Day. They will have hot food, delicious pies, and if you can stand it, Lions football.

Judge rules prosecution not to use ‘pathway to violence’ experts

Last week, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews ruled prosecutors cannot argue to the jury that James and Jennifer Crumbley could have prevented their son Ethan from killing four students and injuring seven others last Nov. 30. Oakland County prosecutors had argued for allowing two experts to testify the Crumbleys put their son on a “pathway to violence” which led to the mass shooting. The Crumbleys are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Their trial is scheduled to begin in January.