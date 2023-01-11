News briefs

Christmas tree drop-off

Once again this year the folks at Oxford Twp. Parks and Recreation have set up a drop-off site for natural Christmas trees at Seymour Lake Township Park. All trees should be cleaned of artificial materials like tinsel, wire, plastic, etc. Only natural, cut trees will be accepted. No artificial trees. Trees will be collected through the end of this month. According to Parks Director Phil Castonia, the trees will be chipped into mulch, which will be used at township parks. The drop-off location is across from the Kids Kingdom playground, marked with red-and-white “drop-off” sign. The park is locate at 2795 Seymour Lake Rd.

‘Cat’s 2023 gridiron schedule announced

On Oxford High School varsity football’s Twitter page, the 2023 schedule was announced last week. According to the release, Oxford will open their regular season on August 25, at home against Eisenhower. They host Oak Park on Sept. 1, then travel to Lake Orion on Sept. 8 and to Rochester Adams on Sept. 15. They host Clarkston on Sept. 22 and travel to Stoney Creek to wrap up the month on Sept. 29. In October, the Wildcats host West Bloomfield on the sixth and on Oct. 13, North Farmington. The Oct. 21 game is to be determined later.

Chief Solwold’s December report

Last week Oxford Village Police Chief Micheal Solwold released his December 2022 report. The report compares the number of calls for service, citation/warnings given and number of accidents in the village to December 2021 numbers.

The department was called 396 less times this past December as compared to December 2021 – 658 calls versus 1,054. Officers issued 190 more citations or warnings, 420 last December as compared to 230 in 2021. There were eight accidents in December 2022, versus seven in 2021.

Year to year, there were 19 more calls for service in 2022 than in 2021, 8,343 versus 8,324. Village police issued 4,803 citations or warnings in 2022, 4,670 in 2021. There were 91 accidents in the village limits in 2022 as compared to 63 accidents in 2021.

Addison Township Library Winter Hours

The Addison Township Public Library, 1400 Rochester Road, recently announced its Winter Hours. The library will be open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The library will be closed on Sundays. For more information call the library at 248-628-7180.

New judge for civil case

On January 3 Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan was assigned to preside over the civil lawsuit filed in the Oxford High School shooting case. She was assigned to the case when Judge Rae Lee Chabot retired from the bench on Dec. 31. Brennan has stated she would take briefs submitted in the case under advisement and issue a ruling sometime in the future. Oxford schools attorney Tim Mullins is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit. Attorney Ven Johnson, representing a number of families suing the school district, has asked the judge for more time to depose more school employees before she makes a motion on whether or not to dismiss the case.

Schriver’s office is open

Rep. Josh Schriver, R-Oxford, announced his Lansing office is now open to help serve people living in the 66th House District, which includes portions of Oakland and Macomb counties, and specifically covers part of Oakland Township and all of Addison, Brandon, Bruce, Oxford and Washington townships. People can contact Schriver’s office by calling -517-373-0839 or emailing JoshSchriver@house.mi.gov. Correspondence can also be mailed to S-1085 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909.