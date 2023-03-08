News Briefs

Trail meeting

The Polly Ann Trailway Management Council is working to resurface and make necessary safety improvements along the entire 16.9-miles of the Polly Ann Trail in Oakland County. They are seeking public comment about current trailway conditions and ideas for future enhancements. They will have a meeting to hear comments on March 16, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Friendship Park – Park Building, 3380 Clarkston Rd, Orion Township. The council plans to use information collected from this input meeting and other public engagement opportunities to apply for grant funding and implement the changes.

Cited for reckless driving and more

An 18-year-old Oxford man was cited for reckless driving and malicious destruction of property after being caught by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies. According to reports, deputies were dispatched to Seymour Lake Township Park where they saw a red 2019 Chevrolet Equinox “spinning in circles at a high rate of speed” on one of the park’s baseball diamonds. The report stated when the 18-year-old saw deputies were approaching, drove through the volleyball courts. When deputies finally stopped the driver, they discovered he had also driven over a sledding hill and over the ice rink, breaking a drain. Deputies cited the driver and impounded his car.

Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 19-25

Oakland County will observe Severe Weather Awareness Week March 19-25 with many opportunities to educate residents about severe weather hazards. As part of Oakland County’s recognition week, there will be a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 22 at 1 p.m. Oakland County Emergency Management will activate its outdoor warning siren system, and the National Weather Service will issue a practice tornado warning and broadcast a test message on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Radio. The practice warning can be heard on a NOAA Weather Radio, which can be bought commercially, or heard through the NOAA Weather Radio app.

Village police numbers

Oxford Village Police Chief Micheal Solwold released his “Chief’s Report” for this past February. The report shows the number of calls for service, citations or warnings given and the number of accidents in the village. According to the report this past February there were 594 calls for service, down over Feb. 2022’s 723 calls. Oxford police gave out 99 more citations/warnings this past Feb. – 440 versus 341. There were four accidents last month, three in Feb. 2022.