News Briefs

Cemetery Clean up April 1 (no fooling)

If you have a loved one in any of the Oxford Township cemeteries with artificial flowers, wreaths, and blankets on the graves you are now notified: Spring Clean-Up begins April 1. According to a public notice from Township Clerk Curtis Wright, “(these items) are to be removed before April 1, 2023 or the cemetery maintenance contractor will remove and dispose of them for you.” If you have questions contact Wright at 248-628-9787.

Cited for retail fraud

A 34-year-old Oxford woman was cited for retail fraud on March 12. According to Oakland County Deputy Brad Ostrander’s report the woman was apprehended by a loss prevention officer at the Oxford Meijer after the woman tried to exit the store. The report stated the loss prevention officer had watched the woman scan and pay for some items at a self-checkout, but not all. She apparently deactivated the product protection devices for some jewelry and cell phone mount, total value of $41.99. The loss prevention officer reported the woman had been on their radar since January, alleging she had stolen items totaling over $500 nine other times. After she received the citation from Ostrander, she was released.