News Briefs: Scholarships up, temperatures down

New scholarships available for Oxford students

On Dec. 20, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced a new scholarship is available for some Oxford students. The five, $500 scholarships are for students who were in Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, the day of the mass shooting and who plan to attend Oakland Community College. “This is part of an ongoing effort to recognize that date, but also to move forward in a way to support them as we remember the tragedy of those four lost souls and the seven others that were wounded,” Bouchard said at the press conference.

These scholarships will be presented at Oxford High School’s awards ceremony in April.

The scholarship to attend OCC was made possible by the Oakland County Deputy Sheriff’s Association/Family Benevolent Fund, which raised more than $24,000 through the sale of Oxford Strong pins. Students must graduate from Oxford High School and can apply through OCC.

Winter wonderland?

This past weekend saw winter return to the continental United States (including Oxford, MI) with a vengeance. With a handful of inches of snow and winds gusting close to 50 miles per hour on Friday and Saturday, temperatures plunged below zero with the windchill. While driving was dicey on the iced-over roads, incoming Oxford Fire Chief Matt Majestic said Oxford was spared from the worst of the storm. “There were no incidents of any relevance related to the weather, thankfully,” he said.

We ask readers if the inclement weather affected their holiday plans and here’s a few of your responses.

Linda L. Caylor-Dreuth: Not at all. Inside warm and cozy and baking.

James Baldiga: Picked the last of the greenhouse tomatoes this week.

Nicole Bratton Loving it! Perfect day for baking and watching movies!

Sherene Camiller Parris: We had to postpone our annual Christmas Family gathering for today . . . We rescheduled for the same time next Friday vs Canceling. The media put a scare into many members with their weather predictions.

Larry Stephens: Was looking forward to time off for the holidays, but now dealing with storm stress. Everytime we have wind gusts 50+ mph it’s an electricity death sentence in Oxford anymore. People are already having frozen pipes in the Lakevilla mobile home community.