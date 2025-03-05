‘Night at the Races’ benefits Lions Club community outreach

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — It’s always a roaring good time at the Lake Orion Lions Club Lion Races and on April 5 the lions will once again prowl the lanes, helping raise funds to support the club’s community programs.

The Lions Club’s 9th annual Night at the Races is at Boulder Pointe Golf Club, 1 Champion Dr., in Oxford Township. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the races beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Businesses, community organizations and individuals can purchase wooden lions, decorate them and enter them in the races. Six lions race in each heat throughout the night until one is crowed the lion king. Attendees can place bets on which lion will win each race, similar to horse racing.

Emcee Roger Brodeur said that people always have a good time at the races.

“I think it’s just the excitement of cheering on your favorite lion. People get riled up and enjoy it. And I try to make it fun for them as emcee,” Brodeur said. “Last year I think we had 150 people but our goal is to build it back up to 200.”

Proceeds from the races support the Lions Club’s general fund, which supports the leader dog program, Bear Lake Camp, Lake Orion High School scholarships and high school and middle school robotics teams.

The fundraiser is open to the public and tickets are $30 per person in advance or $40 at the door, and includes a taco bar dinner. There is a cash bar for drink purchases.

Tickets are available through the Lions Club website, www.lakeorionlions.org or facebook.com/LakeOrionLions.

Race-goers do not have to have a lion in the races to attend and enjoy the activities, which include door prizes and an hourly 50/50 raffle.