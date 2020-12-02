No parade, Oxford still promoting Christmas spirit

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

One in a long list of events altered or canceled by the coronavirus (COVID-19), the annual Oxford Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will not take place in 2020.

While this is understandably disappointing for the hundreds of Oxford residents who look forward to attending or participating in the parade each winter, the Chamber of Commerce is still finding ways to promote the Christmas holiday.

Starting last Saturday, November 28, and running through this Saturday, December 5, anyone who shops or orders take-out from one of Oxford’s local businesses or restaurants will be entered to win one of three prize giveaways from Funky Monkey Toys, located at 5 N. Washington Street.

If you wish to be entered for your support of local businesses, text the picture of your receipt, and your name, to the Chamber at 248-628-0410 by Monday, December 7.

The three prize winners will be randomly drawn from these text message submissions and announced on the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page next Wednesday, December 9.

First-place will be a six-foot stuffed teddy bear, and second-and-third-place will receive a $20 gift card.

In addition to marking the end of this contest, Saturday is the date of the Chamber’s “Sleigh the Day!” event in Centennial Park on Washington Street from Noon to 1 p.m.

The first 100 children to stop by can pick up a free Santa letter writing kit, and the first 100 families can receive a Santa goodie bag at the Chamber table, which includes coupons to local businesses.

First installed on November 25, there will be a mailbox for children to send their letters to Santa in Centennial Park through Wednesday, December 16.

“Sleigh the Day!” will also feature a Toys for Tots donation location to help brighten the Christmas season of less fortunate children.

The Chamber and the Village of Oxford Police Department, stationed together at 22 W. Burdick Street, will have Toys for Tots donation locations set up through Thursday, December 17.

There will be an aesthetic addition, too, as the Chamber will be lighting the Larry Obrecht Bridge that carries bikers and hikers over Lapeer Road (M-24).

“It’ll be the first time ever the bridge has been lit,” the Chamber’s Executive Director, Amy Desotell, pointed out.

“The Chamber is going to put a banner up there to shop and dine local for the holiday season. We’re coordinating with the Village, trying to make the town bright for the season.”

Undoubtedly, most, if not all of Oxford, is eagerly anticipating a return to normalcy in 2021. These community-oriented events, however, still provide that magical Christmas spirit that makes this time of the year special.

Our small businesses, who have been hit hard financially by the combination of strict COVID-19 orders and months of road construction, will benefit from these promotions.

Without these businesses, after all, our one-of-a-kind downtown we all enjoy would not be the same.