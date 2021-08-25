No restrictions for sporting events

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

There are no coronavirus-related restrictions planned for sporting events this year, said Oxford Community Schools’ new athletic director, Tony DeMare.

After shortened and delayed seasons last year, players, parents and fans can look forward to a regular fall schedule of cross country, football, soccer and tennis for boys; cross country, golf, swim, sideline cheer and volleyball for girls.

Since June, there are no Michigan health department requirements or restrictions on testing, gatherings or and face masks for any sports activity, both indoors and outdoors.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association allowed practices to begin Aug. 9 with a return to traditional schedules and MHSAA Tournament formats. At this time, there are no COVID-19-related restrictions regarding school sports, for either athletes or spectators, from the MHSAA.

Oxford Community Schools says in a statement on its website, “Barring any new regulations or executive directives, we will allow families and staff members to make the personal choice of wearing a mask to school or school events.”

High school varsity football will be back to a full season of nine games, beginning at home in Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27 versus the Romeo Bulldogs. Kick-off is at 7p.m. Here is the full schedule:

Aug. 27 v Romeo, home

Sept. 3 v Rochester Adams, away

Sept. 10 v West Bloomfield, home

Sept. 17 v Lake Orion, away

Sept. 24 v Clarkston, home

Oct. 1 v Southfield A&T, away

Oct. 8 v Stony Creek, away

Oct 15 v Rochester, home

Oct 22 v Chippewa Valley, home