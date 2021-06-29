Noame Holcomb, 87

Noame Holcomb (formerly Millen and Meltzer) age 87, June 21, 2021. She was a resident of Oxford for nearly 70 years.

Preceded in death by her husbands Melvin Millen then Willet “Bill” Holcomb. Loving Mother of Tyrone (Debbie) Millen and Kaleen Zielinski. Grandmother of Tina (Scott) Lang, Bradley Millen (fiance’) Mandi Dulinski, Jonathan Zielinski, Samantha (Kyle) Baranski. Great Grandmother to Clair Lang, Scott Lang Jr. and Caleb Schneider.

She was also a member of the Oakwood Restoration Branch of the Original Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

The funeral was at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Saturday, June 26, 2021.