NOCC to hand out free lockboxes to Orion, Oxford residents

Orion and Oxford residents can pick up a free marijuana/prescription medication lockbox during the North Oakland Community Coalition’s Protect It, Protect Them campaign.

From 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2, the NOCC will hand out lockboxes at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd. The campaign is a partnership with the NOCC and the Orion Township Parks and Recreation Department.

“The Protect It, Protect Them campaign is aimed at encouraging adult community members to lock up and safely store marijuana in the home to prevent accidental marijuana consumption by small children or pets, as well as to reduce youth access,” said Samantha Anker, communications coordinator for the NOCC.

The event is a walk-up event and people do not need to provide a name or ID to receive a lockbox.

The North Oakland Community Coalition’s mission is to support the Orion and Oxford communities by promoting mental and physical health for all, free of alcohol and substance misuse, through educational programs, collaborative partnerships, and endless faith in community spirit.