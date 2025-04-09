NoHaz collection events coming

OAKLAND COUNTY — A number of NoHaz collection events are coming to north Oakland County over the next several months.

The first event will be April 12 at Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Dr. Another will take place on June 7 at Oxford Middle School, 1420 Lakeville Rd., while the third will be at Kensington Church, 4640 S. Lapeer Rd, in Orion Township. All events will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The collections will provide residents with a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible way to dispose of household waste that can be harmful to humans and the environment. All liquids must be sealed in leak proof containers that are no larger than five gallons.

Residents of NoHaz consortium communities can attend any collection event, but should know their community is defined by where they pay taxes – not necessarily what is on their driver’s license.

Fees are per vehicle, per event. Fees are determined by individual communities, according to the NoHaz website. Fees are: Addison Township residents, $30; Brandon Township, $20; Clarkston, $15; Groveland Township, $15; Independence Township, $30; Lake Orion, $15; Orion Township, $15; Springfield Township, $15; Village of Ortonville, $20; and Oxford Township and the Village of Oxford are free.

All addresses outside of Oakland County will be charged $135 per vehicle, per event, according to the NoHaz website. For a list of acceptable materials and to register, visit nohaz.com. – J.G.