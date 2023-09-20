Noraetta Elizabeth McClure (Robinson), 89

Noraetta Elizabeth McClure(Robinson) born October 2, 1933 passed peacefully July 10, 2023 Preceded by parents Clarence and Neva Robinson(Meyers), husband JB(Sonny) McClure and brother Ronald Robinson She leaves behind brother Forrest Robinson; children Sherry Fox(Jeff), Cindy Murphy(Brian) and Jack McClure;10 Grandchildren; 9 Great Grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Retired from Internal Revenue Service. Loved to travel and was a 40 year member of FOE Orion/Oxford #3613. A celebration of life will be held for friends and family Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 1pm to 4pm at Orion/Oxford Eagles 317 W Clarkston Rd, Lake Orion 48362