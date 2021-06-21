Noreen Addison, 89

Oxford resident Noreen Addison, age 89, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of

Linda (James) Uribe, Anne (Mark) Decker, Nancy Addison, the late Michael Addison and Barbara (James) Witalec. She was the proud grandmother of Michael (Stephanie), Matthew, Dannie (Erik), Tatiana, Jenna, Nicholas, Amanda, Ryan, and Amber and great grandmother to Charlotte, Lillie, Olivia and Julien.

Noreen was born on March 13, 1932 in London Ontario, Canada, to William and Evelyn McGrenere. She was the treasured sister of Marie (Daniel) Beaghan (deceased), Jerry (Eleanor) McGrenere (deceased), Joan (Louis) Collier, Florence (Patrick) Kelly (deceased), Thomas (Gwen) McGrenere, Mary Helen McGrenere (deceased), Robert (Melanie) McGrenere and Barbara (John) Forsdike.

Noreen married her late husband, William Addison, in 1953 leaving London, Ontario, Canada (referred to as “home” all her life) for Detroit, to become the military wife of Bill who proudly served in the United States Air Force. She raised her children in Detroit before moving to Oxford In 1973. She worked for the Oxford School System as a bus driver for years and then became a partner in a small chain of video stores called Oxford Video. Due to her Oxford community ties, she was recognized almost everywhere she went.

Noreen loved shopping for bargains, reading, and most of all, she loved to spend time with her family. After she retired, she helped transport grandchildren to school and their many activities, as well as traveling across the border to spend time with her parents and siblings. She remained extremely close to all of her siblings throughout her life. She often visited them in Ontario or they would come to stay with her in her beautiful lake front home.

Noreen is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins that populate both Canada and the United States. Although Noreen loved the United States, she remained a Canadian citizen her entire life.

Her steadfast love, and love of family traditions will not be forgotten.

Mass to celebrate Noreen’s life will be held Saturday, June, 26, 2021 at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd. Lake Orion, luncheon immediately following.