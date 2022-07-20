Norris gets multi-million dollar contract

According to the National Hockey League’s Ottawa Senators website, on July 14 the team

signed forward Josh Norris to an eight-year, $63.6 million contract. Norris is a native of Oxford.

A release from the Senators stated the contract has an average value of $7.95 million annually and includes the following breakdown: $5 million in 2022-23, $6.5 million in 2023-24, $9.5 million in 2024-25, $9.5 million in 2025-26, $9.5 million in 2026-27, $8.75 in 2027-28, $7.85 million in 2028-29 and $7 million in 2029-30.

Norris, 23, appeared in 66 of the Senators’ 82 regular-season games in 2021-22 and led the team in goals (35) while ranking third in points (55) and registering 16 penalty minutes. The campaign marked the second consecutive in which he ranked among the top three in Senators’ scoring.

“We’re very pleased to come to a long-term agreement with Josh,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a versatile forward who continues to mature into an exceptional NHL player. His scoring prowess has already shown to be a considerable asset for us and one that will help us reach the next level. His dedication and the pride he takes in his physical conditioning will serve as a great example for our next wave of young players.”

Norris will enter the 2022-23 season having skated in 125 contests for the Senators and for his NHL career over which he has recorded 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) and 29 penalty minutes. The 2019-20 AHL Rookie of the Year, Norris is only one point shy from moving into a share of 50th place among all-time Senators in scoring.