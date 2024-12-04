North Oakland Concert Band presents ‘A Fireside Christmas

The North Oakland Concert Band presents its annual holiday concert “A Fireside Christmas!” starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.

The concert is sure to get guests in the mood for the holidays, with highlights including “The Eighth Candle” by Steve Reisteter, and “Jingle Bells – A Setting by Morton Gould” edited by Mark Rogers.

The concert is at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 2700 Waldon Rd., in Orion Township. Small ensembles will be playing to greet the audience starting at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free to attend but donations are appreciated.

The North Oakland Concert Band has more than 80 musicians and is one of Michigan’s leading wind ensembles. Under the direction of Annette Kline, the band performs a variety of classic and modern concert band music.

Online: www.nocb.org – J.N.