NOTA gives nearly 42K rides

More folks got where they needed to go in 2018 thanks to the North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA).

The transportation service provided 41,848 rides last year, which is 2,971 (or 8 percent) more than it did in 2017.

Lynn Gustafson, director of NOTA, pointed out the number of rides has actually increased 23.6 percent since 2016.

This growth led NOTA to put another vehicle on the road last year, so there are now 16 vehicles running on a daily basis Monday through Friday. On weekends, there are two vehicles in operation each day. Every week, NOTA vehicles are on the road for a combined 734 hours.

Since 2001, NOTA has been providing publicly-subsidized transportation for senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, and low-income folks living in Oxford, Addison and Orion townships.

“I’d like to encourage residents to sign up for NOTA and start using our low-cost, door-to-door service,” Gustafson said. “For $1 to $2 a ride, we’re a good value.”

Most of last year’s rides were given to residents of Orion (21,303) and Oxford (18,522). The remaining 2,023 rides went to Addison residents.

Senior citizens, with and without disabilities, accounted for the largest number of rides, a total of 20,147. That was followed by 15,670 rides for individuals with physical and/or developmental disabilities and 6,031 rides for low-income residents.

Last year, NOTA’s 29 drivers logged a combined 527,845 miles on the road. That’s 43,696 miles more than in 2017.

NOTA added two new vehicles to its fleet, a Ford Transit van with room for seven passengers and a Ford 350 shuttle bus capable of transporting 13 passengers. This increases the number of vehicles to 21.

This year, NOTA will put new logos on its vehicles. The color scheme will change from green and white to red and yellow.

“It’s going to stand out more, so watch for the new design coming soon,” Gustafson said.

Digital video/audio recording systems were installed in NOTA’s vehicles last year. Each vehicle has multiple cameras focused on the road, the driver, the riders and the wheelchair ramp or lift.

According to Gustafson, the cameras have “really taken the guess work” out of issues involving riders and traffic accidents because “we can actually see and hear what’s happened.”

“It’s been a great tool,” she said.

Gustafson is grateful that voters in all three townships approved millage renewals for NOTA by “a healthy margin” in the August 2018 primary election.

“That’s a big deal for us,” she said. “We’re set (in terms of funding) for another five years. I want to thank the communities for supporting NOTA.”

For more information about NOTA and how to apply for service, visit www.ridenota.org.